Battlefield 6 Open Beta saw millions of gamers play below minimum PC specs, game is optimized

Battlefield 6 technical director says a 'substantial number' out of the millions who played the open beta were on minimum PC specs, or below.

TL;DR: The Battlefield 6 Open Beta attracted millions, including many on lower-end PCs, thanks to extensive optimization by EA and Battlefield Studios. Technical director Christian Buhl emphasized the importance of supporting minimum spec hardware to reach a broad PC audience, ensuring consistent performance across diverse systems.

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta was a huge success for the company, with millions of gamers jumping into the battlefield, and a "substantial number" of them were on, or below minimum PC specs.

In a new interview with Battlefield 6 technical director Christian Buhl and Eurogamer, we're learning that out of the first initial waves of PC gamers who played the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, most of them were on lower-end PC hardware. Buhl discussed the work that Battlefield Studios and EA did to make sure Battlefield 6 was optimized for older, lower-end hardware.

Buhl explained: "We built maps, and had to go to our artists and tech artists to adjust these maps so they were more performant. We've put in a lot of effort across the board to make sure these performance targets were set, and whether you're on min spec or ultra spec you're going to get the experience we're targeting".

Buhl was asked how important it was to the developer to server minimum spec PC players during a time when PC hardware is more expensive than ever before, he explained: "Min spec is certainly one of our most important specs [...] it's super important from both a commercial and business perspective - we want as many people as possible playing the game".

"We did a lot of analysis, we did tests on the game on a wide range of hardware above and below our minimum and recommended specs. We figured out what we can hit, what we need to hit from a business perspective, and that was to capture a wide audience on PC. It's been super critical".