PlayStation unveils what it will showcase at the Tokyo Game Show

PlayStation has announced what it will be unveiling at the upcoming Tokyo Games Show, scheduled to take place at the end of September.

TL;DR: PlayStation will showcase major titles at Tokyo Games Show 2025, including the first public demo of Ghost of Yotei, the spiritual successor to Ghost of Tsushima, and Marvel TOKON: Fighting Souls. The event also features Astro Bot, with more playable games to be announced ahead of the October 2 launch.

PlayStation has announced what it will be unveiling at the upcoming Tokyo Games Show, scheduled to take place at the end of September.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Following the big number of reveals at Gamescom, the Tokyo Games Show (TGS) has lined up a big selection of highly anticipated titles gamers will soon be able to feast their eyes on, and now PlayStation has thrown its hat in the ring. The presence of PlayStation at the TGS 2025 marks its second year in a row at the annual event, with PlayStation showcasing big titles such as Astro Bot and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. But what will be unveiled by PlayStation at TGS 2025?

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA silently launches record-breaking mini PC, flexing a tiny compact powerhouse

According to a recent press release, Sucker Punch will be showcasing the upcoming spiritual successor to Ghost of Tsushima called "Ghost of Yotei". Additionally, ARC System Works will be showcasing Marvel TOKON: Fighting Souls will have a spot at TGS. As for Ghost of Yotei, this showcase will be the first public demo of the highly anticipated game, which is scheduled to launch on October 2, a week after TGS.

The press release also states that a full list of playable titles will be announced at a later date, so we can expect more PlayStation titles to be unveiled for TGS.

Its lineup of playable games includes:

Main Booth

Ghost of Yotei (PS5)

MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls (PS5, PC)

Family Game Park

ASTRO BOT (PS5)