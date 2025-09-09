Xbox announces Tokyo Game Show 2025 plans: Hands-on demos, reveals, and more

Microsoft reveals its Tokyo Game Show 2025 plans including first-party game highlights as well as hands-on with Japanese games like Ninja Gaiden.

TL;DR: Xbox returns to Tokyo Game Show 2025 with a futuristic booth, showcasing Ninja Gaiden 4, first-party titles, and the Xbox Ally X handheld. The event features hands-on demos, exclusive Bethesda merch, and potential new game reveals, highlighting Xbox's commitment to Japan-inspired and Asia-developed gaming experiences.

Xbox is returning to the Tokyo Game Show, and will bring Ninja Gaiden 4, first-party games, and the Xbox Ally X handheld duo to the big trade fair.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft's big Tokyo Game Show plans are a mix of the usual fare: a showcase stream with trailers and potential reveals, hands-on demos, and booth presences complete with merch. The Xbox TGS broadcast will kick off Thursday, September 25 at 6AM ET / 7:00 PM JST, as revealed on the Xbox Wire.

"The show will feature titles from our creative teams, alongside exciting updates from our partners in Japan, across Asia and around the world."

"With players around the globe delighting in Japan-inspired and games developed in Asia, we are excited to showcase the talent and creativity behind upcoming games coming to Xbox."

Here's a quick breakdown of Xbox's Tokyo Game Show plans:

Tokyo Game Show 2025 broadcast

Special futuristic, neon-themed presence at the show floor

Hands-on with Ninja Gaiden 4 at Koei Tecmo booth

Hands-on with ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handhelds at ASUS Republic of Gamers booth

Bethesda merch booth with rare items never before sold in Japan

It's unclear which first-party games will be shown, but we could see potential new footage of games that have already been revealed, including titles like Clockwork Revolution and The Outer Worlds 2, the latter of which will release after the TGS stream.

Microsoft may also take the opportunity to announce more Xbox-funded partner projects like the aforementioned Ninja Gaiden 4, as well as Capcom's new IP, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.