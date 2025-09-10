GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.29 for Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast is here

TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.29 delivers day-one support for Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for up to a 5.5X performance boost in Borderlands 4. DLSS 4 also enhances the ray-tracing visuals and performance in Dying Light: The Beast.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.29 has been released, with the most notable update being day-one support for two major September releases - Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast. Borderlands 4 is the first game on the list because it's out this weekend, and it's the latest entry in the popular 'looter shooter' franchise that is launching with positive feedback from those who got to play it early.

Dying Light: The Beast is out September 19, and is Dying Light 3 in all but name, with players once again taking on the role of the first game's protagonist, Kyle Crane. This one is set to lean into the survival horror aspects of the franchise while maintaining the free-form, acrobatic open-world exploration that has become a hallmark of Techland's zombie series.

Both Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast are launching with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, which includes the latest 'Transformer' powered version of DLSS Super Resolution for all GeForce RTX gamers. Dying Light: The Beast is also set to launch with a suite of ray-tracing effects that cover reflections, shadows, and global illumination, providing enhanced and immersive cinematic visuals.

When it comes to Borderlands 4's performance, NVIDIA notes in the GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.29 announcement that with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, performance is improved by up to 5.5X. And with NVIDIA Reflex, PC latency is reduced by up to 54%. Borderlands 4 is part of the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series bundle, where buying an eligible RTX 50 Series desktop graphics card or laptop gets you a free copy of the game and the 'Gilded Glory Pack' pre-order bonus.

Here are the full GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.29 Release Notes.