NVIDIA bundles Borderlands 4 with RTX 50 Series GPUs and DLSS 4 pushes 250+ FPS

TL;DR: NVIDIA partners with Gearbox and 2K to offer a free Borderlands 4 Steam copy and Gilded Glory Pack DLC with eligible GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, desktops, or laptops. The game launches September 12 with optimized drivers and DLSS 4 support, delivering enhanced visuals and performance on high-end RTX 50 Series hardware.

We're weeks away from Borderlands 4 launching on PC and console, and to celebrate, NVIDIA has partnered with developer Gearbox and publisher 2K for its latest GeForce RTX bundle. The new Borderlands 4 GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle, if you purchase an eligible GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU or laptop system, you'll get a free copy of the game on Steam alongside the Gilded Glory Pack DLC.

This pack unlocks new skins for each of the four playable Vault Hunters, your weapons, and the ECHO-4 Drone companion - seen above. Redemption for both the game and the DLC will be available via the NVIDIA App's rewards section, with the bundle limited to GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 desktops and graphics cards, as well as notebooks with GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 Laptop GPUs.

Unfortunately, it looks like GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti gamers miss out, which is a shame. For the complete list of participating partners, retailers, and full details on the bundle, head to NVIDIA's dedicated Borderlands 4 GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle page.

In addition to the bundle, NVIDIA has confirmed that Borderlands 4 will receive an optimized Game Ready driver ahead of the game's September 12 launch. And on day one, the game will support DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, which Gearbox says makes it the best-looking and best-performing Borderlands game to date - hitting 250+ FPS with max settings on high-end GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

Check out the following video for more on Borderlands 4 and the PC version, with gameplay captured on GeForce RTX hardware with DLSS 4 enabled.