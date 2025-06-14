Bethesda reveals the most-popular Fallout game ever, and it's not even close

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed that the Fallout game has been downloaded a staggering 230 million times since its first release 10 years ago.

In a new blog post, Bethesda has confirmed a Fallout game has been downloaded 230 million times since it was released 10 years ago.

That game is Fallout Shelter, which debuted on iOS in June 2015, and since then, it has been downloaded more than 230 million times across all platforms it's available on. During that 10 year timeframe, the game was also relaunched on new platforms such as Android, PC, consoles and more.

Shelter has easily become the most popular Fallout game ever released by Bethesda, behind iconic titles such as Fallout 4, which has gained between 25 - 30 million downloads since it was released in November 2025.

Bethesda is celebrating this monumental milestone in-game by offering players up to 70% off lunchboxes in the store from now until June 17. In addition to discounts on lunchboxes, Bethesda is also giving away in-game content to players who log in between the dates below.

For those who don't know, the in-game content being given away is similar to buffs and consumables in other mobile games that speed up gameplay that is locked behind specific time frames. An example would be using Nuka Cola Quantum, which enables players to speed up actions and, in turn, yield rewards much faster.