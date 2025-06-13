Nintendo fails to fix the infamous flaw with original Switch in the Switch 2

A Nintendo Switch 2 owner has discovered Nintendo failed to fix one of the biggest problems with the original Switch, the dreaded stick drift.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has become the fastest-selling console in history, and with the latest piece of Nintendo hardware now in the hands of millions of owners, some have noticed the company has failed to fix one of the more infamous problems with the original Switch.

Stick drift on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2

Despite the numerous problems with the original Switch, the handheld device sold incredibly well and forged what is now an extremely lucrative and evolving handheld market. One of the bigger problems of the previous console, and something widely reported on, was stick drift.

This issue resurfaced when the Switch 2 hardware was first detailed by Nintendo, with officials confirming they didn't adopt Hall Effect sticks for the Joy-Con 2 joysticks, which are significantly better at reducing the likelihood of stick drift occurring. We are now seeing the first reports of stick drift on the new Joy-Cons.

At least one user has taken to Reddit to share a clip of stick drift in action, with the user confirming he has contacted Nintendo and will have to ship the controller to the company to repair or replace it. Notably, Nintendo does fix the controller for free, but that doesn't guarantee the next one they send out won't suffer from the same fate. As more units are shipped out to Nintendo fan,s it's likely we will see more reports of stick drift being discovered.

"I got my Switch 2 from Walmart on Thursday but was unable to use it until Friday. The left Joy-Con felt a little cattywampus, but I still was able to play Mario Kart World. Today, Saturday 6/7, the stick felt worse when pushing right. I guess I already had stick drift or something. Tried to recalibrate it in the Switch Settings, and it showed the joystick all messed up. Called Nintendo and now have to send it in for repair. My luck in a nutshell, lol," wrote the Reddit user