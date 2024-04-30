32% of all Amazon Prime subscribers watched the Fallout TV show, or 65 million people

Amazon Prime Video's Fallout TV show adaptation has been watched by 65 million people in little over two weeks, a sizable portion of all Prime subscribers.

The Fallout TV show is the second most-popular series that Amazon has ever made.

With the help of Amazon, Bethesda's irradiated franchise took the world by storm in April. Everyone was talking about Fallout (they still are!), the games saw a huge uptick in players and purchases--there are currently two Fallout games on the PlayStation Store's top 25 best-sellers in the U.S.

According to Amazon, the Fallout series attracted 65 million viewers in just 16 days of availability. It's now the second most-watched series from Amazon Prime Video--The Rings of Power adaptation took the top spot.

We can take these numbers a bit further by comparing Fallout TV viewers (65 million) to the total number of Prime subs (around 200 million) to find that approximately 32% of Prime subscribers tuned in for the post-apocalyptic romp.

Variety notes that these viewership counts remain unclear.

It's unknown exactly how Amazon compiled the data, but the billion-dollar retailer does say that the Fallout show was its #1 most-watched program among viewers aged 18-34, and that 60% of viewers aren't in the United States. Amazon has renewed the Fallout TV series for another season due to massive popularity.

Bethesda and Microsoft have capitalized from the show's success by way of steep discounts on core Fallout games and products, including a temporary price cut of Fallout 4 to just $4.99. Both PC and Xbox versions of Fallout 76 were given away free on Amazon Prime Gaming, and Fallout 4 is currently the second most-downloaded game on the PS Store in the U.S.

