Assassin's Creed Shadows 'Claws of Awaji' DLC release date leaks

Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC 'Claws of Awaji' is slated to release this September, a month after the release of highly anticipated Ghost of Yotei.

The first expansion scheduled for Assassin's Creed Shadows has just had its release date leaked, judging by an internal screenshot that has been posted to social media.

The image posted to the Assassin's Creed News X account reveals what appears to be an image captured from an internal presentation of the Claws of Awaji DLC, and below the title, the following date reads: 10/06/2025. For those who don't know, the new DLC will include approximately 10+ hours of additional gameplay, a new region to explore, new weapons, side activities, gear, and skills. Moreover, Ubisoft has teased that players will be "hunted" throughout the DLC, and have the opportunity to reclaim lost treasure while mastering a new weapon type called the Bō staff.

As for the leaked release date, it doesn't appear that this date is final and was just for an internal event, as Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has said on X that the Claws of Awaji DLC is actually going to be released in September, and not October. There is a very good reason for the month delay, as the spiritual successor to the immensely popular Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, releases in October, meaning Assassin's Creed Shadows' DLC would be competing with that for attention.

With that being said, nothing is official at the moment as Ubisoft hasn't officially released the launch date for the new DLC.