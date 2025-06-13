Apple adds no-brainer iPhone alarm feature that Android had since 2013

Apple is finally adding a feature that has been available on Android devices for the past decade to its Clock app in the coming iOS 26.

Every day, millions of people wake up to their iPhone alarm going off, and some that aren't as disciplined as others hit that snooze button and go straight back to sleep, only to wake up again precisely 9 minutes later.

If you have ever wondered why this is the case, Apple currently doesn't let users change the snooze duration within the Clock app. Why do you ask? Honestly, I have no idea. Custom snooze durations have been present on stock Android for the better part of a decade, with some of the earliest versions of custom snooze options dating back to Android KitKat, which was released in October 2013 on the Nexus 5.

This is one of those oversights that seem so glaringly obvious that it's confusing. If you wanted a different snooze length on iPhone, you would have to use a separate app for your alarm. Be that as it may, Apple is finally catching up to Android in the snooze duration department as the company plans to add custom snooze lengths in its soon-to-be-released iOS 26 update.

Once iOS 26 is downloaded, users can set a custom snooze duration from 1 minute up to 15 minutes. Funnily, the default duration is still set to 9 minutes, and each alarm can have an individual snooze duration, meaning alarms that are more important than others can have shorter snooze durations, and Sunday morning alarms that aren't as important can be as long as 15 minutes.