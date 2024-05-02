Apple's iPhone has an alarming problem, but it's apparently already being worked on

Apple is reportedly aware of an issue that is causing some people's iPhones not to make alert sounds when an alarm goes off, and it's working on a fix.

If you woke up this morning and wondered why it was so late, that's probably because your iPhone's alarm didn't go off. Or, to be more precise, it did but didn't make any sound. It's an issue that has started to pop up for more and more people around the globe over the last few days, and it could be happening to you.

The issue, which was first reported by NBC's Today Show, doesn't appear to have a known fix just yet - but the report does suggest that Apple is already aware of the issue and that it's working on fixing whatever it is that's gone awry.

People around the world use their iPhone as an alarm for all manner of things, whether that's to remember to do something or because they need to be woken after a good night's sleep. But there are issues at hand, and they could mean that you miss an appointment or get to work late, and that's far from ideal.

The Today Show reported on a number of TikTok videos that have detailed issues from missing school pickups to missing work and classes. Some people say that the issue has actually been running for a few weeks, with alarms going off but simply not making any noise when they do.

Some people say that the Attention Aware Features option is the issue and that disabling it will fix things. However, there's no real reason that we can think of for that to be the case - the feature is designed to allow the iPhone to know when someone is looking at it, allowing it to not turn the screen off when people are reading websites, among other things. Why that would affect alarm sounds isn't clear, however.

It's of course possible that people are miss-setting alarms or something similar, but the fact that Apple has confirmed that it has an issue and is already working on it suggests that there might actually be something to this.

While we wait for Apple to get its ducks in a row there are at least some things people can do. This issue appears to be limited to Apple's alarm built into the Clock app, so using a third-party app instead should be enough to get you up in a morning without too many issues.

Hopefully Apple is able to release a new software update to fix this issue sooner rather than later, but until then let's just hope nobody misses anything too important.