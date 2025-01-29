Netflix viewers on iOS shouldn't be getting so excited about a single button, but they are

The iPhone (and iPad) apps for Netflix just got a new button to download an entire season with one tap, something that's been on Android for a long time.

Netflix has made a change to its iOS apps that's been wanted by a fair few iPhone and iPad owners for some time now.

Apple iPhone and iPad owners just got a 'season download' button (Image Credit: Netflix)

The addition of a single button to download a whole season of a show is now present in these apps, a feature that's already on Android, and has been eyed jealously by owners of Apple hardware.

Hat tip to 9 to 5 Mac for spotting this, and Netflix explains in a news post:

"Whether you're gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of The Night Agent, a cross-country train ride with XO Kitty Season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button.

"On a show's display page, look for the button right next to the Share option. Tap it, and the entire season will start downloading automatically - no more downloading episodes one at a time!"

So, there you have it - a simple change, but a welcome one, and certainly it's causing a lot of excitement given that it's just the addition of a single button.

You no longer have to tap to download every individual episode, which, if you were trawling through a lengthy season, could be a bit of a bind. Okay, so it's hardly the end of the world, but it's good to have the option to grab everything with one tap - a choice that has been available to Android users for a long time.