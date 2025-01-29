All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Netflix viewers on iOS shouldn't be getting so excited about a single button, but they are

The iPhone (and iPad) apps for Netflix just got a new button to download an entire season with one tap, something that's been on Android for a long time.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Netflix has updated its iOS apps to include a 'season download' button, allowing iPhone and iPad users to download an entire season of a show with one tap. This feature, previously available on Android, means you no longer need to download episodes individually in a clunky manner.

Netflix has made a change to its iOS apps that's been wanted by a fair few iPhone and iPad owners for some time now.

Apple iPhone and iPad owners just got a 'season download' button (Image Credit: Netflix)
2

The addition of a single button to download a whole season of a show is now present in these apps, a feature that's already on Android, and has been eyed jealously by owners of Apple hardware.

Hat tip to 9 to 5 Mac for spotting this, and Netflix explains in a news post:

"Whether you're gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of The Night Agent, a cross-country train ride with XO Kitty Season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button.

"On a show's display page, look for the button right next to the Share option. Tap it, and the entire season will start downloading automatically - no more downloading episodes one at a time!"

So, there you have it - a simple change, but a welcome one, and certainly it's causing a lot of excitement given that it's just the addition of a single button.

You no longer have to tap to download every individual episode, which, if you were trawling through a lengthy season, could be a bit of a bind. Okay, so it's hardly the end of the world, but it's good to have the option to grab everything with one tap - a choice that has been available to Android users for a long time.

NEWS SOURCES:about.netflix.com, 9to5mac.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

