NVIDA Reflex is now available in over 150 games

NVIDIA's latency reduction technology called Reflex is now available in over 150 games, and in nine of the top ten competitive shooters.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: NVIDIA Reflex technology significantly reduces PC latency in competitive games like Fortnite and Counter-Strike 2, enhancing responsiveness and gameplay performance. Available for GeForce GPUs in over 150 titles, Reflex continues evolving with features like Frame Warp, delivering smoother, faster gaming experiences and a competitive edge for players. NVIDIA Reflex technology significantly reduces PC latency in competitive games like Fortnite and Counter-Strike 2, enhancing responsiveness and gameplay performance. Available for GeForce GPUs in over 150 titles, Reflex continues evolving with features like Frame Warp, delivering smoother, faster gaming experiences and a competitive edge for players.

NVIDIA Reflex is a technology designed to reduce PC latency for competitive games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and others, improving responsiveness. Basically, with NVIDIA Reflex enabled, the time it takes from the moment you fire off a shot with your mouse to the action being rendered on-screen is significantly reduced. Reflex is available for all GeForce RTX gamers and is currently available in nine of the top ten competitive shooters.

2

Measuring performance in competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2 includes looking at performance and responsiveness.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Since its debut in 2020, Reflex technology has continued to improve. NVIDIA announced earlier this year that Reflex 2 is set to introduce a fascinating new technology called Frame Warp, which will further cut latency in half by predicting the camera movements from mouse input and intelligently shifting or warping the frame.

NVIDIA Reflex is also a key technology used for NVIDIA's DLSS Frame Generation and the new DLSS 4 Frame Generation, as it allows for the smoother perceived performance you get from an AI-generated frame to feel responsive and on par with the improved frame rate. And with that, this week, NVIDIA Reflex has passed an important milestone: It's now available in over 150 games.

NVIDIA also confirms that over 90% of GeForce gamers on PC and laptop have enabled Reflex in a game, and in 2024, gamers played over 10 billion hours of their favorite titles with Reflex enabled. And it's not hard to see why, as Reflex can reduce the PC latency in Fortnite and Marvel Rivals by up to 43%, which could give you the competitive edge over someone playing without Reflex.

And in Counter-Strike 2, the GeForce RTX 5060 delivers 236 FPS at 1080p with 11ms of latency thanks to Reflex, while the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 pushed this to over 650 FPS with an astonishing 4ms of latency thanks to Reflex.

NVIDIA also highlighted that some of the biggest PC game releases so far in 2025 have launched with Reflex support, including Avowed, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Dune: Awakening, F1 25, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Head here for the full list of NVIDIA Reflex-compatible games.