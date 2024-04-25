Classic Diablo and StarCraft games join the GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming line-up

The highly anticipated Manor Lords joins GeForce NOW this week, alongside several classic Blizzard games from the Diablo and StarCraft franchises.

Blizzard games have started appearing on GeForce NOW, thanks to NVIDIA's cloud gaming service supporting Battle.net. As part of its weekly GFN Thursday update, NVIDIA confirmed the addition of 16 new games to the GeForceNOW library. And there's more Blizzard love joining the service in the form of classic games from the Diablo and StarCraft franchises.

Manor Lords is also joining the GeForce NOW library.
This includes StarCraft Remastered, StarCraft II, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo III, all playable over the cloud with GeForce RTX hardware. And yes, you can stream games like the excellent Diablo II: Resurrected remaster/remake at up to 4K 240 frames per second if you've got a GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription - and access to a GeForce RTX 4080.

These Blizzard additions join Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, and Hearthstone, which are all supported and available on GeForce NOW. Other new titles joining the library this week include Dead Island 2 (Steam), the retro-inspired shooter Phantom Fury (Steam), and the highly anticipated Manor Lords (Steam and Xbox/PC Game Pass).

Here's the complete list.

  • Dead Island 2 (New release on Steam, April 22)
  • Bellwright (New release on Steam, April 23)
  • Phantom Fury (New release on Steam, April 23)
  • Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (New release on Steam, April 24)
  • Age of Water (New release on Steam, April 25)
  • Manor Lords (New release on Steam and Xbox, April 26, available on PC Game Pass)
  • 9-Bit Armies: A Bit Too Far (Steam)
  • Diablo II: Resurrected (Battle.net)
  • Diablo III (Battle.net)
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage (Steam)
  • Islands of Insight (Steam)
  • Metaball (Steam)
  • StarCraft Remastered (Battle.net)
  • StarCraft II (Battle.net)
  • Stargate: Timekeepers (Steam)
  • Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale (Steam)

Outside of new game additions, NVIDIA has confirmed that a new AV1 update is rolling out for Mac M3 customers. AV1 streaming will improve the streaming quality for those with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max Apple devices.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

