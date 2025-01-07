NVIDIA confirms Valorant will run at 800+ FPS on an RTX 5090 with record-breaking latency

NVIDIA has revealed Reflex 2 with Frame Warp, and alongside that announcement, the company casually confirmed Valorant will reach 800+ FPS on an RTX 5090.

NVIDIA has caused a tsunami of news with its numerous announcements following its CES 2025 keynote being wrapped up. The company has officially unveiled Reflex 2 Frame Warp, and how it will pair with the new family of RTX 50 series graphics cards.

NVIDIA first released Reflex in 2020, and for those that don't know the RTX feature is designed to reduce the latency between a player input and what appears on screen. More specifically, enabling Reflex synchronizes the CPU and GPU rendering pipeline to provide lower latency between, for example, a mouse click that initiates a gun being fired in-game, and the gun being fired appearing on the screen. These are milliseconds we are talking about here, but when in competitive first-person-shooter titles sometimes life or death can be determined by just a few miliseconds.

NVIDIA's Reflex 2 Frame Warp builds upon the latency reduction of NVIDIA Reflex, and further reduces latency by a significant margin. For example, NVIDIA states Embark Studios' THE FINALS measured 56ms of latency without Reflex being enabled. With Reflex Low Latency enabled the latency was reduced to just 27ms, and with Reflex 2 Frame Warp, latency was reduced to just 14ms. That's a reduction of 75% when compared to no Reflex being enabled. The same applies for Riot Games' Valorant, but the results are even better.

NVIDIA writes Valorant is a CPU-bottlenecked game, and that is when Reflex 2 Frame Warp is most effective. According to the company, Valorant averages under just 3ms latency with Reflex 2 Frame Warp. NVIDIA also casually revealed Valorant can be pushed to an astonishing 800+ FPS with the newly announced RTX 5090.

"Reflex Low Latency mode is most effective when a PC is GPU bottlenecked. But Reflex 2 with Frame Warp provides significant savings in both CPU and GPU bottlenecked scenarios. In Riot Games' VALORANT, a CPU-bottlenecked game that runs blazingly fast, at 800+ FPS on the new GeForce RTX 5090, PC latency averages under 3 ms using Reflex 2 Frame Warp - one of the lowest latency figures we've measured in a first-person shooter," writes NVIDIA

NVIDIA confirmed Reflex 2 Frame Warp will be launching with RTX 50 series GPUs and the first two games with integration will be THE FINALS and Valorant. Notably, NVIDIA writes Reflex 2 Frame Warp will be coming to other GeForce RTX GPUs in the future.