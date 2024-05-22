GeForce Game Ready Driver for Hellblade 2 and F1 24 with DLSS 3 and Reflex support is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 555.85 - WHQL is now available. You can download and install it via the NVIDIA App, the GeForce Experience app, or directly from NVIDIA here. The latest driver supports two big new game releases this month: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and EA SPORTS F1 24.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Both titles support DLSS 3 for upscaling, Frame Generation, and Reflex, with F1 24 also including ray tracing. F1 24 has stepped up its RT action this year, with the latest entry supporting in-race Ray-Traced Reflections, Ray-Traced Shadows, and the new Ray-Traced Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination to improve the overall lighting when racing at breakneck speeds.

Running on Unreal Engine 5, Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is one of the most visually impressive games we've ever seen. It pushes the limits of fidelity while telling a personal, action-packed, and dramatic story. On an Xbox Series X, it only manages to hit 30 FPS upscaled from around 1080p. With a GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, you can play in 4K with Max Settings and DLSS 3 at triple that frame rate or around 150 FPS with a GeForce RTX 4090.

Granted, this is with Frame Generation enabled and DLSS 2 Super Resolution upscaling. NVIDIA's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II PC benchmarks cover 1080p, 1440p, and 4K - with DLSS on and off results included. The 148 FPS performance on the GeForce RTX 4090 at 4K drops to just 53.5 FPS running natively without upscaling, which shows just how visually demanding the game is.

It's also a reminder that tech like DLSS or upscaling on console hardware like the Xbox Series X|S is baked into the game development process; titles like this are simply not meant to be played at resolutions like 4K without a bit of help. Here's a look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II's 1080p, 1440p, and 4K performance running on GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware with Max Settings and DLSS 3 enabled.

6

6

6

GeForce Game Ready Driver 555.85 also adds day-one support for Ubisoft's new free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant, which supports NVIDIA Reflex for low-latency gameplay. As a competitive shooter, performance is king, with the GeForce RTX 4070 delivering 220 FPS at 1080p with Max Settings.

6

Finally, the latest driver adds more G-SYNC Compatible Displays to the list (check it out here) while adding Optimal Settings via GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA App for the following games: Bellwright, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Homeworld 3, and Infection Free Zone.