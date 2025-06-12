MindsEye developer responds to performance and stability issues, outlines remedy

Build a Rocket Boy, the developer behind MindsEye has officially acknowledged the performance issues and issued a statement about how it plans to fix them.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Build a Rocket Boy, led by Leslie Benzies, has acknowledged MindsEye’s severe performance and stability issues, including a memory leak affecting 10% of players. A hotfix is scheduled for June 13 to improve optimization, with a detailed update roadmap aiming to restore player experience and confidence. Build a Rocket Boy, led by Leslie Benzies, has acknowledged MindsEye’s severe performance and stability issues, including a memory leak affecting 10% of players. A hotfix is scheduled for June 13 to improve optimization, with a detailed update roadmap aiming to restore player experience and confidence.

The developer behind MindsEye, the recently released title from former Rockstar veteran Leslie Benzies, has responded to the performance and stability complaints with a remediation plan.

Benzies' new studio, Build a Rocket Boy, has issued a statement regarding MindsEye's performance problems. These problems have gotten so bad that PlayStation has decided to issue refunds for the title to those who request them. Sony famously removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store in 2020 due to performance problems, staining the game's brand even to this day.

It was quite some time and many optimization updates before CD Projekt Red earned back its good graces with gamers. One may argue that the reputation was reestablished after the release of Cyberpunk 2077's DLC Phantom Liberty.

It appears Build a Rocket Boy is suffering from a similar fate, with the developer now coming out and acknowledging the performance problems and outlining how it intends to fix them. The studio said it is "heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended." Adding, "Our priority is optimizing performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience."

"Our teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues, and we have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak."

According to Build a Rocket Boy the memory leak issue affected about 10% of players, and a hotfix has been made and will be pushed out as soon as June 13 on PC and console. In addition to fixing the performance and optimization issues, Build a Rocket Boy published a roadmap of upcoming updates to the title.