PlayStation support refunding MindsEye due to performance issues and bugs

Sony's PlayStation support has reportedly refunded MindsEye without any questions asked due to the game's performance and optimization problems on PS5.

PlayStation support has started to refund purchases of MindsEye due to performance issues.

MindsEye, the newest game from former Grand Theft Auto lead developer Leslie Benzies, is making the headlines for the wrong reasons. The game is so plagued with various issues like visual bugs and general instability on PS5 that Sony is offering refunds to gamers.

For its part, PlayStation Support says that it Sony is "aware of this game's optimization and are investigating the situation," and it's possible we could see MindsEye delisted from the PlayStation Store for a period of time. Back in 2020, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store due to performance issues, a move that dealt a significant blow to CD Projekt RED's goodwill with fans and overall sales revenue.

Sony support said this to one gamer:

"Usually, we are not allowed to process refunds for games that were downloaded because of the PlayStation Store cancellation policy. However, we understand that you are having issues with the game after the troubleshooting that you did and that you want to request a refund for it, so we'll do an exception and process your request."

Streamer CohhCarnage was set to do a paid sponsorship stream of MindsEye, but the developers cancelled the sponsorship right as the game was booting up.

"Just got contacted, they wanted to pause the stream--First time that's happened."

MindsEye was also denied certification for a critical day one patch on Xbox, so the game had launched on that platform without the day one patch. The updates have since been released on all platforms though.

As per Valve's charts, MindsEye has not broken the top 100 best-selling games on Steam. The game only had 3,302 peak players on Steam.

It's unclear how well MindsEye was expected to do, but two executives left the studio shortly before it was released. Former company Chief Financial Officer Paul Bland and Chief Legal Officer Riley Graebner both left the studio, Build a Rocket Boy, before the game launched.