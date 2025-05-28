MindsEye developer says game's negative reaction is a bought campaign

The co-CEO of Build a Rocket Boy, the developer of MindsEye has claimed the negative feedback on the title is being financed by someone.

MindsEye is a soon-to-be-released action-adventure game developed by Build a Rocket Boy and is produced by former GTA producer Leslie Benzies.

According to reports, MindsEye has received quite a bit of negative pushback from players who have managed to get access to a preview of the game. Some previewers have even taken to social media platforms such as X with a laundry list of problems they have discovered with the title, such as it being "filled with bugs," the driving feeling "stiff," a short story, enemies "just run at the player," and more. Notably, the same list contains praises for the game, albeit only one, the cut scenes and animations look great.

However, according to Build a Rocket Boy co-CEO, the negative feedback MindsEye has received is being paid for in a "concerted effort" to take down the studio ahead of the title's release. Mark Gerhard, the fomrer CEO of Jagex, and Co-Chief Executive Officer & CTO of Build a Rocket Boy, was asked, "Do you think that all the people who reacted negatively were financed by someone?." Gerhard responded, "100%," "Doesn't take much to guess who."

Additionally, Gerhard wrote, "I just said that there is a concerted effort by some people that don't want to see Leslie or Build A Rocket Boy to be successful that are making a concerted effort to trash the game and the studio. It's pretty easy to see the bots and the repeated replies to any content that we put out."

