AMD confirms it's using Samsung's latest HBM3E 12-Hi memory for its new Instinct MI350 AI GPUs

AMD confirms that it's new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators use Samsung's latest HBM3E 12-Hi memory, with up to 288GB HBM3 inside of its new AI chips.

AMD has confirmed that its newly-announced Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators are using Samsung's latest HBM3E 12-Hi memory.

Samsung Electronics has been almost famously tripping over trying to get HBM certification from NVIDIA for use in its AI GPUs, but now AMD's just-announced Instinct MI350 and MI355X AI accelerators are using Samsung and Micron's new 12-Hi HBM3E memory. Samsung has been supplying HBM to AMD for a while now, but this is the first time that AMD has confirmed it.

AMD's new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators boast 185 billion transistors and up to 288GB of HBM3E memory, but the company also teased its next-gen Instinct MI400 series AI chips that will feature up to 432GB of next-gen HBM4 memory. AMD said that its new Helios AI server racks will feature 72 x Instinct MI400 series GPUs with 31TB of HBM4 per rack, featuring 10x the AI computing power over its newly-announced Instinct MI355X-based server rack.

In a new report from Business Korea and one of their insiders, who said: "If Samsung Electronics fails to make a comeback with HBM4, where basic specifications are changing, the gap between Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will only widen further. As AMD is also trying to narrow the gap with NVIDIA through its newly designed MI400 series, Samsung Electronics must solidify the partnership established with the MI350 series".

Samsung has been hard at work on nailing its HBM memory as its South Korean memory rival SK hynix has been dominating for quite some time now, while US-based Micron has been steadily improving its flow of HBM memory to AMD and NVIDIA. The confirmation today from AMD that it's using Samsung HBM3E memory is definitely a positive step for Samsung moving forward.