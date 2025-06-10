AMD's new Instinct MI350 series AI chips launch this week: 30x energy effiiency goals in 2025

AMD's new Instinct MI350 series AI GPUs launch this week, with claims of a crazy 30x improvement in energy efficiency as a goal for this year.

AMD will be launching its new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators this week during the ISC25 keynote, where AMD CTO Mark Papermaster will unveil the company's next-gen Instinct MI350 series AI chips offering up to 35x improvements in AI inferencing capabilities, and more.

We know that the AMD Instinct MI350X AI accelerator will boast up to 288GB of HBM3E memory, and inside, be powered by AMD's next-gen "CDNA 4" architecture. The new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators will better compete with NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs, bridging the gap of AI performance between AMD and NVIDIA later this year.

AMD's new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators should find a position in the market between NVIDIA's now-on-the-market Blackwell B200 AI GPUs, as well as its beefed-up Blackwell Ultra B300 AI GPUs.

One of the biggest flexes from AMD and its new Instinct MI355X AI chips will be the 30x improvement in energy efficiency, which if its goals are met (the company says it'll hit that this year) then it would be a massive win against NVIDIA and could see AMD on top in the AI GPU game (that is, until NVIDIA launches its new HBM4-powered Rubin R100 AI GPU later this year, and into the market in 2026).

We will know everything about AMD's new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators later this week, and it'll be good to see some true competition in the AI GPU space as NVIDIA has been dominating for far too long on its own.