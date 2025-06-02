Radeon RX 9060 XT has already been overclocked to an impressive 3.5 GHz

Someone got their hands on an XFX Swift Radeon RX 9060 XT OC White Triple Fan GPU ahead of launch and has already put its OC potential to the test.

TL;DR: The Radeon RX 9060 XT launches June 5 in 8GB and 16GB versions, priced from $299. Early benchmarks and overclocking tests show it competes with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, offering strong performance and a boost clock up to 3.5 GHz, making it a promising mainstream GPU for gamers and enthusiasts. The Radeon RX 9060 XT launches June 5 in 8GB and 16GB versions, priced from $299. Early benchmarks and overclocking tests show it competes with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, offering strong performance and a boost clock up to 3.5 GHz, making it a promising mainstream GPU for gamers and enthusiasts.

We're days away from the June 5 launch of the Radeon RX 9060 XT, which is set to arrive in two flavors - 8GB starting from $299 and 16GB starting from $349. With benchmarks and even a full review already leaking ahead of the launch, alongside AMD's internal performance it shared during the GPU's Computex 2025 reveal, it's pretty clear that the Radeon RX 9060 XT will go head-to-head with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

Redditor 'uesato_hinata' got their Radeon RX 9060 XT early and decided to test its OC potential.

However, for those looking for a mainstream or more affordable GPU to tweak and overclock, the Radeon RX 9060 XT could be the ticket. A Redditor named 'uesato_hinata' actually got their hands on an XFX Swift Radeon RX 9060 XT OC White Triple Fan Gaming Edition early and played around with its settings using a beta Radeon driver.

This is XFX's premium 9060 XT, so it's probably the perfect candidate for overclocking. With OC models like this and others already shipping with a 3320 MHz Boost Clock, one of the highest we've seen on a desktop gaming GPU, it looks like the Radeon RX 9060 XT clock speed can be pushed up to 3.5 GHz (3,474 MHz) with a 199W power draw.

This early adopter did precisely that with a +200 MHz clock offset, -40mv undervolt, and a 10% increase to the power limit. According to the post, the Radeon RX 9060 XT's GDDR6 memory cannot be overclocked; however, with these new settings, uesato_hinata adds that performance sits somewhere between the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT when running the 3DMark Time Spy.

A +200 MHz is not exactly what we'd call extreme overclocking, as you can push even higher on cards like the Radeon RX 9070 XT and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.