AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT sets a new GPU OC record with an impressive 4.7 GHz

TL;DR: AMD, collaborating with expert overclockers, set a new GPU world record by overclocking the Radeon RX 9060 XT to 4.769 GHz using liquid nitrogen cooling. This 50%+ boost surpasses the official 3.13 GHz max frequency, highlighting significant performance potential beyond the GPU's 160W power rating.

As spotted by Videocardz, it looks like a new GPU world record was recently set by none other than AMD, working with experienced overclockers Bill 'Sampson' Alverson and Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch. The attempt included overclocking an air-cooled Radeon RX 9060 XT before moving on to liquid nitrogen cooling to see just how high the GPU clock speed could go.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

And with that, it recorded 4.769 GHz (4,769 MHz), handily beating the world record for GPU frequency. This is a massive 50+% increase over the 3.13 GHz (3,130 MHz) listed by AMD as the maximum Boost Frequency for both the Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB and 16GB models. Unfortunately, the short video posted by AMD doesn't include the full spec breakdown of the world-record attempt, which is an impressive achievement.

Increasing clock speeds is often tied to power draw, so the expectation is that the Radeon RX 9060 XT we saw was probably drawing more power than the GPU's 160W power rating. Unlike memory and CPU testing, there's no one official ranking or leaderboard collating and verifying each GPU frequency world record attempt; the 4.769 GHz is definitely a lot higher than Splave's own 4.02 GHz record captured with a GeForce RTX 4090.

Interestingly, the video shows a glimpse of one of the desktop screens used, where we see an app called 'AMD Graphics Manager' that was most likely used to manage and control the GPU frequency. It's the first time we've seen this app mentioned, and it doesn't appear to be publicly available.