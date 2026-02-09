Arc Raiders publisher Nexon is developing a StarCraft shooter for Blizzard

TL;DR: Blizzard is developing two new StarCraft first-person shooters, marking a shift from the franchise's traditional RTS roots. One project, led by Far Cry veteran Dan Hay, may debut at BlizzCon 2026, while Nexon's multiplayer-focused shooter is still in early development, promising fresh gameplay in the iconic universe for fans.

Blizzard's StarCraft is an iconic PC gaming franchise, a real-time strategy series that helped birth modern-day esports while still delivering cinematic single-player campaigns. It's also a PC gaming franchise that has been missing for years, and one that has seen multiple rumors and even announcements of third-person and even first-person shooter spin-offs - the most well-known being StarCraft Ghost from the Nintendo GameCube era.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In 2024, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier reported that the developer was working on a new first-person shooter set in the StarCraft universe, with Far Cry veteran Dan Hay at the helm. This project is apparently still in development and could receive a major reveal at BlizzCon 2026 later this year.

In addition, in 2025, we learned that Blizzard was partnering with Nexon (owner of Arc Raiders studio Embark) to create a new StarCraft game for the Southeast Asian market, which, at the time, we assumed would be a successor to StarCraft and StarCraft II's iconic RTS multiplayer. Well, fast-forward to today, and a new report from Korean site dnews (via ResetEra) claims that this, too, is also going to be a shooter.

Two StarCraft shooters in development? Yes, after years of nothing Terran, Zerg, or Protoss related from Blizzard, we're apparently getting two new games, with Nexon's project probably being the one that heavily focuses on multiplayer. The reason the project is rumored to be a shooter rather than a return to the franchise's RTS roots is that the team working on the game is apparently based in Nexon's "Shooting Division." Perhaps it will be a mix of strategy and shooting, a genre mash-up that incorporates some of StarCraft's RTS mechanics.

According to the report, Nexon's StarCraft game is still in the prototype and planning stages of development, so it could even be altered or canceled depending on progress. Either way, as long as it's not a mobile game ala Diablo Immortal, the idea of two new StarCraft games in development is reason enough for fans to start getting excited.