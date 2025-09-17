New trailer for Splinter Cell Deathwatch TV show revealed, Ubisoft continues work on remake

Netflix will continue Sam Fisher's story with a new canon TV series, Splinter Cell Deathwatch, set to release mid-October.
The latest trailer for Splinter Cell Deathwatch has been released, giving fans a look at the show's plotlines and story beats. Deathwatch looks like it spins a web of political intrigue, deception, and action--all staples for the franchise. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has been developing a new Splinter Cell remake since 2021.
The footage shows a tech entrepreneur, Diana Shetland, leading a shadowy corporation called Xanadu. Diana's father, Douglas Shetland, was an old friend of Sam Fisher's whom Sam had slain, and Xanadu may be a spiritual successor to Douglas' Displace International PMC. There's a mysterious watch, and some great infiltration footage where Sam dons his iconic night-vision goggles.
Liev Schreiber stars as Sam Fisher, and the show is written by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.
Splinter Cell Deathwatch premieres October 14, 2025 only on Netflix. Check below for more info:
From Derek Kolstad, the writer behind the John Wick franchise, comes the first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game franchise, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. After a long absence from the field, legendary agent Sam Fisher (Liev Schreiber) is drawn back into action when a wounded young operative (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) seeks his help. TOM CLANCY'S SPLINTER CELL: DEATHWATCH will be available worldwide on October 14 on Netflix.