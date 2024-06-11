Star Wars Outlaws has a GTA-style Wanted system with Stormtroopers and Walkers chasing you

Star Wars Outlaws is more like GTA than Assassin's Creed, it's got a Wanted system that will have the Empire's full arsenal track you down.

Star Wars Outlaws, the new open-world game from Ubisoft Massive (The Division) set in the iconic Star Wars universe, is just around the corner. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30. As part of its Ubisoft Forward event, we got our best look at the game, including a 10-minute gameplay demonstration showcasing what you'll do in the game.

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws has a GTA-style Wanted system.

It's an impressive showing because the game will include several planets to explore, start systems, and more, with secrets, side quests, and key targets to track down. And when you're in a world with a heavy Imperial presence, living the smuggler and outlaw life will attract unwanted attention. Yes, Star Wars Outlaws handles crime the same way as Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

Increase your notoriety, and you'll have squads of Stormtroopers looking for you, AT-ST Walkers (the iconic two-legged machines from Return of the Jedi), and even Tie Fighters. Very cool.

According to the development team, there will be six levels of notoriety (one more than GTA), and if you cause enough trouble, 'Death Troopers' will track you down. Committing crimes covers everything from being in a restricted area to picking a lock, stealing, or causing harm to an Imperial Citizen or Stormtrooper. Like GTA, your Wanted Level will only increase if you're spotted by an Imperial or some form of surveillance.

Ubisoft is being tight-lipped on what else might hunt you down, but seeing as Star Wars Outlaws is Star Wars, it would be very cool if the Empire sends out seasoned Bounty Hunters to track you down.

Check out the latest gameplay videos and breakdowns from Ubisoft below.