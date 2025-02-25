GeForce RTX 5070 benchmark leak shows 20% faster performance than the RTX 4070

Benchmark results for the GeForce RTX 5070 has appeared online, with the Geekbench scores showing a 20% improvement over the GeForce RTX 4070.

TL;DR: Geekbench results for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 suggest a 20% performance increase over the RTX 4070, but only 5% over the RTX 4070 SUPER. Launching on March 5 at $549, it features fewer CUDA Cores than the RTX 4070 SUPER. It competes with AMD's Radeon RX 9070, which is 21% faster than the RX 7900 GRE for 4K gaming.

Geekbench is a synthetic benchmarking tool that often does not indicate actual in-game performance, so take the following with a grain of 'let's wait and see' salt. Over the weekend, results for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5070 GPU appeared online. It is set to launch on March 5, with pricing starting from $549.

The tests cover both OpenCL and Vulkan APIs, and the GeForce RTX 5070's scores point to the GPU being around 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 - a modest upgrade in line with other GeForce RTX 50 Series releases. However, compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER refresh from 2024, the performance improvement drops to around 5%. The GeForce RTX 5070 is launching with a lower CUDA Core count than the RTX 4070 SUPER - 6144 versus 7168, a 14% reduction. This could cause it to fall behind in some gaming workloads.

In many ways, the GeForce RTX 5070 sounds like a GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER replacement, with the Geekbench results hinting that it will be around 20% slower than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, it's worth noting that early Geekbench entries for the Radeon RX 9070 XT show the GeForce RTX 5070 outperforming RDNA's upcoming flagship card.

The benchmark results include the GeForce RTX 5070 paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard - hinting that the results could be from a single source, potentially a reviewer. Ultimately, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - which is only a year old - is still a fantastic 1440p GPU, and the shift to faster GDDR7 memory and more bandwidth could be enough to give the GeForce RTX 5070 the edge.

Of course, the GeForce RTX 5070 is launching alongside the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 non-XT GPU, which is said to be 21% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 GRE for 4K gaming (with the most significant gains coming from ray-tracing titles). Without a direct head-to-head comparison between the Radeon RX 9070 and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, these leaks and results point to AMD's Radeon RX 9070 being a worthy GeForce RTX 5070 competitor.