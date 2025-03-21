Windows 11 has had its fair share of weird bugs - but now Windows 10 seems to be getting some

Windows 10's update for March has seemingly administered some Windows 11 medicine, reportedly introducing some rather strange glitches.

We're more used to Windows 11 patches clattering through the door and causing strife thanks to various bugs - including some very odd glitches - and now the latest Windows 10 update appears to be following suit.

Windows 10's patch for March (KB5053606) came with a problem that's already been widely reported, namely the Copilot app being accidentally deleted (a really weird glitch that also affected Windows 11, and Microsoft swiftly resolved).

Aside from that, there's a known issue with some USB printers that Microsoft has admitted, but that's a bug affecting enterprise users, not consumers.

As Windows Latest flags up, though, there are a number of other problems some Windows 10 users are facing, including KB5053606 failing to install (with the usual obscure error messages featuring hexadecimal codes which are inevitably useless for troubleshooting purposes).

On top of that, there are claims that the March update is being force-installed on some PCs, downloading in the background and surprising the user with a sudden reboot while they're busy on their machine.

As one Redditor (see the above thread) put it:

"We've had it not only update without permission but a critical machine decided to reboot on its own! At this point Microsoft's broken update mechanism [is] more dangerous than the bugs."

Another added:

"My computer just restarted mid use and I came here immediately I was worried. I'm glad I'm not the only one, but still scary stuff."

There are some other observations of weirdness following the installation of KB5053606 on Reddit, including taskbar icons vanishing, system fans suddenly being much louder post-update, and general performance slowdown when running multiple apps.

These are more scattered reports, but still, it seems like this month's update is throwing spanners in the works for some Windows 10 users.