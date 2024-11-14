All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Windows 11 freaks out 23H2 users by making them think their OS suddenly ran out of support

Is Microsoft telling you that your Windows 11 23H2 PC is out of support? You're not alone, and whatever you do - don't take any notice of this message.

TL;DR: A bug in Windows 11 23H2, following the KB5046633 update, incorrectly informs users that their OS version is out of date. This is not the case, and the bug is the message itself - just ignore it, and according to reports, Microsoft has just fixed this glitch.

Windows 11 has witnessed another bug creeping into the mix of various glitches that have been seen since the 24H2 update kicked off, and this is a weird issue (again), though apparently it has just been fixed.

Windows 11 bugs are seemingly rife right now (Image Credit: Microsoft)
2

What's happening is that those running Windows 11 23H2 (and 22H2) who have installed the latest Patch Tuesday update (KB5046633) are being told their version of the operating system is out of date.

As shown by a Windows 11 23H2 user on Reddit (hat tip to Neowin), the OS informed them that their version of Windows has reached end of service just after the installation of KB5046633 had finished.

This was in the Windows Update panel, where the Redditor was also told to get a newer version of Windows to stay up to date.

As explained in the Reddit thread, according to a separate thread on Microsoft's Answers.com help forum, this is merely a visual bug, meaning the problem itself is the message - and there's nothing more to it. In other words, just leave well alone, and the message will disappear.

However, there's a post from another Redditor who unfortunately took the warning at face value, and clicked through to update their PC in Windows Update - which did actually fire up an installation. That install process produced an error after four minutes (an "update failed" message), but sadly, the November cumulative update - which had previously been installed (we assume) - had disappeared from the user's update history.

So, that's a bit frustrating to say the least, and underlines that just to be on the safe side, you shouldn't follow the prompt if it appears after installing KB5046633 - just ignore it, do nothing, and it'll go away of its own accord. And according to some reports, it has already scooted off into the sunset, so it looks like Microsoft has fixed this one - fingers crossed.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, answers.microsoft.com, neowin.net, microsoft.com
