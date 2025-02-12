All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft warns some Windows 11 users they should downgrade to Windows 10 'immediately'

Windows 11 users getting pushed back to Windows 10 - that's a new one - but in this case, there's a good reason for Microsoft's recommendation.

Microsoft warns some Windows 11 users they should downgrade to Windows 10 'immediately'
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has made it clear that users running Windows 11 on an unsupported PC should revert to run Windows 10 instead. This comes via an update to a support document that offered a workaround to get Windows 11 on an ineligible device in the past (but we should note that Microsoft never recommended this course of action as such).

We are, of course, very much used to Microsoft pushing folks to upgrade to Windows 11, but for certain users, some fresh advice from the company is the exact opposite - albeit there's a good reason for this.

Head back to Windows 10 if your PC doesn't support Windows 11 is Microsoft's clear message (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Head back to Windows 10 if your PC doesn't support Windows 11 is Microsoft's clear message (Image Credit: Microsoft)

The advice to downgrade to Windows 10 is being given (via a support document) to people who are running Windows 11 on an unsupported PC (that doesn't meet the hardware requirements of the OS).

The document in question is entitled 'Ways to install Windows 11' and is all about just that, but it previously contained some advice on implementing an installation on a PC that didn't meet the necessary system specs.

That advice was recently removed from the document, leading to speculation about why - hence Microsoft issuing a clarification on the matter on the web page, as noticed by Laptop Mag.

Microsoft's statement reads:

"This support article was originally published on September 30, 2021, when Windows 11 was first released to the public. At the time of publication and still today, the intention behind this support page is to detail ways of installing Windows 11 on devices that meet system requirements for Windows 11. If you installed Windows 11 on a device not meeting Windows 11 system requirements, Microsoft recommends you roll back to Windows 10 immediately."

So, there you have it - in no uncertain terms (the bolding is ours, for emphasis).

Microsoft does not recommend using a fudge to get Windows 11 on a PC that it shouldn't be on, and furthermore, you should "roll back to Windows 10 immediately" if your device doesn't meet the system requirements for the newer operating system.

To be fair, Microsoft never actively recommended installing Windows 11 on an old (ineligible) PC this way - and even in the past incarnation of the support doc, the software giant clearly noted there are risks involved with doing this - and we wouldn't recommend it, either.

NEWS SOURCES:support.microsoft.com, laptopmag.com, microsoft.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more.

Darren's Computer

