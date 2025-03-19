All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft personally reminds users of world's most popular OS that it's dying soon

Microsoft has sent out emails to users of the world's most popular operating system to remind them that it's severing support in October of this year.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, after which it will not receive critical updates, increasing vulnerability to security threats. Users can pay $30 for an additional year of updates. Windows 11 requires hardware upgrades for many systems due to stricter requirements.

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 this year and has reminded users of the operating system that its support severance is approaching.

Windows 10 is still the world's most popular operating system according to data gathered by StatCounter, which states Microsoft's previous generation operating system still accounts for 58% of the desktop Windows market share worldwide.

By comparison, Windows 11 accounts for 38%. Microsoft has now begun sending emails out to Windows 10 users to inform them the world's most popular operating system is officially losing support on October 14, 2025, and following that date, machines running Windows 10 will no longer receive critical software updates such as security patches, meaning these machines will exponentially become more vulnerable to malware, and hacking.

Microsoft fails to mention in its email that users who wish to continue using Windows 10 and receive software updates from Microsoft will need to pay $30 for an additional year of updates. The email comes with a "Check upgrade eligibility" link that, when pressed, redirects users to Microsoft's website that checks if the system meets the eligibility requirements for Windows 11. Notably, Windows 11 has significant hardware restrictions compared to Windows 10, which means many machines around the world will need hardware upgrades to meet the new requirements.

NEWS SOURCES:windowslatest.com, pcworld.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

