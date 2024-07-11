World's most popular operating system is being dethroned by Windows 11

New figures reveal the world's most popular operating system is being dethroned by Microsoft's Windows 11, with the latest OS hitting 30% market share.

The world's most popular operating system, Windows 10, is slowly losing market share to Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11, according to the latest figures from Statcounter.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The newly released data sheds some light on Microsoft's market share issue ahead of the company's announced end-of-support date for Windows 10. As you can imagine, Microsoft wants all of its Windows 10 users to make the jump from Windows 10 to Windows 11, but it appears that isn't happening as fast as Redmond would like, as it was only earlier this year that Windows 11 became the first Microsoft OS to lose users to its previous generation. However, the recent data indicates those numbers are turning around.

While Microsoft doesn't reveal official market share numbers for its operating systems, Statcounter does give us an approximate insight into the current situation. The latest numbers state Windows 10 still doubles the market share of Windows 11, with the previous OS commanding 66% and the latest OS inching close to 30%.

In the past two months, millions of users have been adopting Windows 11, which has likely been fueled by the newly announced AI features that are locked to Windows 11 (currently only on Copilot+ PCs, but expected to eventually come to desktops as well) and Microsoft's looming end of support for Windows 10 date of October 2025.