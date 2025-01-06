All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

Microsoft subtly reminds everyone the world's most popular OS will lose support in 2025

Microsoft has announced via a blog post that 2025 is the year of the Windows 11 refresh, ahead of the end of support for Windows 10.

Microsoft subtly reminds everyone the world's most popular OS will lose support in 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft reminds users that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, urging an upgrade to Windows 11 for continued security updates. Despite marketing efforts, Windows 11 adoption lags, with Windows 10 still on over 60% of PCs. Users can pay $30 annually for extended Windows 10 updates.

Microsoft has pushed out another stark reminder that support for the world's most popular operating system will be ending this year, and that users of that operating system will need to upgrade to Redmond's latest OS to continue getting critical security updates.

Microsoft subtly reminds everyone the world's most popular OS will lose support in 2025 989
2

Microsoft has taken to its website with a new blog post by Microsoft EVP and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi, who explained that Windows 11 is "available at a time when the world needs it most," which references the looming October 14, 2025 date that will mark the end of support for Windows 10. Users still running the now 10-year-old OS will be faced with a choice of no longer receiving critical security updates that will result in their machine becoming exponentially more vulnerable to attacks, or pay the $30 a year to continue to receive Windows 10 security updates.

Despite Microsoft's marketing speak such as Windows 11 being available at a time "when the world needs it most," it's been long reported by myself and numerous other publications that Windows 11 adoption rate will not hit Microsoft's desired mark by the time October 14 rolls around. For example, Windows 10 is still currently on more than 60% of all PCs. In fact, over the last two months Windows 10 user base increased to 62.7% while Windows 11 fell to 34.1%. However, looking at the Steam Survey data, Windows 11 is in the lead with a 55% marketshare, while Windows 10 holds 42%.

Photo of the Microsoft Windows 11 Home System Builder
Best Deals: Microsoft Windows 11 Home System Builder
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$119.99 USD
- $119.99 USD
Buy
-
$119.99 USD $119.99 USD
Buy
$201.57 CAD
- $192 CAD
Buy
$157.96 CAD
$157.96 CAD -
Buy
$119.99 USD
- $119.99 USD
Buy
$119.99 USD
- $119.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 6:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, blogs.windows.com, gs.statcounter.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles