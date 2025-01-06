Microsoft subtly reminds everyone the world's most popular OS will lose support in 2025

Microsoft has announced via a blog post that 2025 is the year of the Windows 11 refresh, ahead of the end of support for Windows 10.

TL;DR: Microsoft reminds users that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, urging an upgrade to Windows 11 for continued security updates. Despite marketing efforts, Windows 11 adoption lags, with Windows 10 still on over 60% of PCs. Users can pay $30 annually for extended Windows 10 updates.

Microsoft has pushed out another stark reminder that support for the world's most popular operating system will be ending this year, and that users of that operating system will need to upgrade to Redmond's latest OS to continue getting critical security updates.

Microsoft has taken to its website with a new blog post by Microsoft EVP and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi, who explained that Windows 11 is "available at a time when the world needs it most," which references the looming October 14, 2025 date that will mark the end of support for Windows 10. Users still running the now 10-year-old OS will be faced with a choice of no longer receiving critical security updates that will result in their machine becoming exponentially more vulnerable to attacks, or pay the $30 a year to continue to receive Windows 10 security updates.

Despite Microsoft's marketing speak such as Windows 11 being available at a time "when the world needs it most," it's been long reported by myself and numerous other publications that Windows 11 adoption rate will not hit Microsoft's desired mark by the time October 14 rolls around. For example, Windows 10 is still currently on more than 60% of all PCs. In fact, over the last two months Windows 10 user base increased to 62.7% while Windows 11 fell to 34.1%. However, looking at the Steam Survey data, Windows 11 is in the lead with a 55% marketshare, while Windows 10 holds 42%.