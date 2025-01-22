YouTuber makes tool to debloat Windows in just 2 clicks

TL;DR: A developer has introduced a tool that simplifies the process of debloating and optimizing Windows 11, demonstrated in a video. A developer has introduced a tool that simplifies the process of debloating and optimizing Windows 11, demonstrated in a video.

Installing a fresh version of Windows means installing a bunch of Microsoft apps and services that are typically quite useless or, at the very least, unnecessary. These apps and services are commonly referred to as "Windows bloatware," and manually removing each of them during or after Windows installation can be time-consuming and annoying. But what if there was a tool that could do it all for you in just a few clicks?

YouTuber and developer "TotallyNotK0," along with his team of developers at Raven, have created a new tool called "Talon" that's designed to streamline the removal process of all Windows bloatware. The new tool isn't ready for public release, but the above video demonstrates how it works and the effectiveness of removing unwanted software. The video shows users will need to turn off Windows Defender to run the software, and once it's run, users will be presented with the below screen asking, "What will you use this device for?" -- along with several options.

Users can select "Barebones, Gaming, Student, Professional, and Expert" versions of the automation, and each of these options removes the same amount of bloatware but is differentiated by the additional software Raven will install. For example, selecting "Gaming" will install the following applications: Discord, Steam, EA App, OBS, Spotify, and Emulation Station, along with removing any Windows bloatware. After selecting an option, Raven will begin the debloating process, and users can watch the removal of programs and software by pressing the Windows key and viewing their program list. After the process is complete, Raven will request that the PC conduct a restart.

Notably, this tool isn't publicly available or finished development, and the above video was created to ask for community feedback to further improve it before it is released to the public. The YouTube video has nearly reached 1 million views since it was published on January 11, which is incredibly impressive given the TotallyNotK0 YouTube channel has 19,400 subscribers, which I believe reflects the want for such a tool to exist.

The feedback the video has generated has also been impressive, with users wanting the tool to be open source so the public can check out what's under the hood and also to not force "Raven apps" in any of the selectable options without having the option to select/deselect which software is installed. Lastly, when asked if the tool currently supports Windows 10, the developer replied that Windows 10 is not officially supported. The Raven team has replied to the feedback provided by views in an FAQ, which can be found here.