All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

Microsoft confirms when Office apps on Windows 10 will lose support

Microsoft has confirmed it will no longer support Office apps referred to as Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 by the end of this year.

Microsoft confirms when Office apps on Windows 10 will lose support
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft will stop supporting Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 by the end of this year.

Microsoft has been not-so-subtly warning Windows 10 users that support for the world's most popular operating system will be coming to an end this year, and now the Redmond company has written via a new blog post that support severance will include Office applications such as Word, Powerpoint, etc.

Microsoft confirms when Office apps on Windows 10 will lose support 516
2

Microsoft will be officially ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and following that date, Windows 10 users will be faced with a difficult decision: upgrade their system OS to Windows 11, which may require a hardware upgrade, or pay the $30 a year for continued security updates. Alternatively, Windows 10 users can do nothing at all and run the risk of their machine exponentially becoming more vulnerable to attacks. Despite Microsoft's continued efforts of trying to entice Windows 10 users to migrate to Windows 11, the now 10-year-old operating system still accounts for more than 60% of the total operating systems on PCs.

In yet another attempt to push Windows 10 users to Redmond's latest operating system, Microsoft has taken to its blog post to remind users, "Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices." Adding, "To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11." For those wondering if this means Office applications will stop working completely post-October 14, 2025 - they won't, but over time, the performance and reliability of the applications could falter.

Photo of the Microsoft Windows 11 Home System Builder
Best Deals: Microsoft Windows 11 Home System Builder
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD -
Buy
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD $119.99 USD
Buy
$200.81 CAD
$204.29 CAD -
Buy
$159.97 CAD
$159.97 CAD $157.96 CAD
Buy
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD -
Buy
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2025 at 10:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techcommunity.microsoft.com, blogs.windows.com, theverge.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles