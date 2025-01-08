Microsoft is crashing PCs with its latest ad about it killing support for Windows 10

Microsoft has rolled out a full-screen advertisement for Windows 11 on some Windows 10 users' machines, which caused them to crash.

Windows 10 is scheduled to lose support in October this year, which will force millions of users around the world into deciding whether to upgrade to Windows 11, or pay for continued Windows 10 security updates every year -- or, of course, run the risk of their machine exponentially becoming more vulnerable to attacks.

To remind users Windows 10 is on the chopping block when it comes to support Microsoft has decided to roll out a full-screen pop-up ad that warns Windows 10 users support for the operating system is soon coming to an end, but, unfortunately, some Windows 10 users are reporting this pop-up ad is causing their machine to crash. A recent report by WindowsLatest details the error message that users are finding after seeing the upgrade reminder pop-up, which reads, "Reusable UX Interaction Manager is not responding".

According to the publication the Reusable UX Interaction Manager (RUXIM) is system process responsible for managing prompts and pop-ups across different applications and situations. The RUXIM is used to maintain a consistent user experience with pop-ups such as the one presented after the full-screen ad for Windows 11 crashed, but more interestingly, RUXIM is also associated with Windows update. TechSpot reports RUXIM helps deploy and schedule Windows updates, which is ironic considering RUXIM appears to need an update itself to correctly display an advertisement for Windows 11.

Notably, more than 60% of PC users are still using Windows 10, with recent estimations from Statcount revealing Windows 10's user base actually grew over the last two months, while Windows 11's fell to 34.1%.