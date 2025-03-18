All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

PNY's new M.2 2230 SSD is for portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck

PNY's new CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe is designed to integrate seamlessly into portable PC gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and MSI Claw.

PNY's new M.2 2230 SSD is for portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: PNY has introduced the CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe SSD, a PCIe Gen4 storage solution with read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,000 MB/s. Ideal for portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, it offers 1TB and 2TB options, featuring TCG Pyrite security and a 5-year warranty.

PNY has announced the new CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe, a new PCIe Gen4 storage solution with one of the fastest read and write speeds for a 2230 SSD - 7,300 and 6,000 MB/s, respectively. With fast transfer and read speeds, PNY says it's perfect for portable PC gaming handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck and ASUS's ROG Ally.

PNY's new CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe is designed to integrate seamlessly into portable PC gaming handhelds, image credit: PNY
PNY's new CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe is designed to integrate seamlessly into portable PC gaming handhelds, image credit: PNY

Available at retail in late March, in 1TB and 2TB capacities, it offers an upgrade option for gamers, creators, and enthusiasts with devices that feature an M.2 2230 slot for storage or expansion. The 2TB capacity option makes the most sense for gamers as game install sizes in 2025 aren't getting any smaller, and most affordable portable gaming handhelds are sold with 512Gb or 1TB capacities.

Of course, the big selling point here is speed. Having the capacity to store more games is one thing, but having titles load in a few seconds and not run into any throughput issues is key for a seamless experience. PNY notes that the CS2342 has been designed for seamless integration when installed in a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or MSI Claw handheld.

The new PNY CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe SSD also offers data protection with support for TCG Pyrite security software that offers BIOS-level password protection. Here's a breakdown of the topline specs and pricing.

PNY CS2342 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drive (SSD)

  • Interface: PCIe Gen4 Interface (NVMe Gen4 x4)
  • Speed: Up to 7,300 MB/s Read and up to 6,000 MB/s Write (varies by capacity)
  • Capacities and Pricing: 1TB ($69.99) / 2TB ($134.99)
  • Form Factor: M.2 2230
  • Warranty: 5-Year limited warranty or TBW
NEWS SOURCE:pny.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

