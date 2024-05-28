Sabrent intros USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSDs, offers up to 10Gbps speeds

Sabrent reveals its new USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (EC-NE30) which makes your M.2 2230 SSD external, pumping 10Gbps speeds.

Sabrent has just announced its new USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs that culminates in an easy-to-use solution for managing your short-form factor SSDs.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

If you're wanting to prepare to use your M.2 2230 SSD for installation into your Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Surface Pro 9, or other portable device, you just need to pop it into the Sabrent USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs (EC-NE30) and secure the hatch, and then plug it in through USB-C into your system. Easy!

Sabrent's new USB-C enclosure supports all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, and anything built on Linux. There's an integrated cable that makes for super simple plug-and-play operation, and since it's bus-powered, there's no drivers or additional cables required.

M.2 2230 SSD Enclosure : The Sabrent USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs is a convenient way to handle your M.2 2230 SSDs. Now it's easy to manage drives in this form factor in preparation for installation into your favorite portable devices.

USB Speed: Connect the enclosure via USB-C at up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) to minimize your downtime. It's backward compatible with previous generations of USB. UASP and TRIM are supported for maximum performance and endurance.

Rugged And Portable : The EC-NE30 is constructed out of aluminium and ABS plastic to improve ruggedness and heat dissipation without compromising on portability. The enclosure is easy to pick up and go with its integrated USB-C cable.

Simple And Compatible: Aside from backward compatibility, the enclosure is also bus-powered and plug-and-play with no drivers required. It works on a wide range of operating systems with any M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD, secured by an easy retention clasp.

Sabrent's new USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs is available from Amazon right now, for $22.99, in the links below.