Rockstar offers mod tools for the first time with GTA V mod conversion utility

Rockstar Games announces an official mod conversion tool that will make older mods compatible with the new Grand Theft Auto V enhanced version on PC.

For the first time ever, Rockstar is rolling out software that will help modders.

Rockstar's Cfx.re team is rolling out a utility that will assist modders in converting old creations to the new GTA V enhanced edition. The news was announced on the forums, and the tool isn't ready just yet.

The new mod-friendly tools are part of Rockstar's approach of working with the modding community, a strategy which arguably started when the GTA-makeracquired the Cfx.re modding and GTA community group in 2023.

With the newly announced free GTAV PC Upgrade, custom assets currently used on FiveM and GTAV Legacy will not be natively compatible with GTAV Enhanced. To assist the modding community in making their assets compatible with the new upgrade, we are working on a conversion tool which will support the following formats: Dictionaries of multiple drawables (*.ydd)

Generic models, geometry, optional embedded textures and lights (*.ydr)

Complex fragmented skeletons/models used for pedestrians, vehicles, destructible objects, etc. (*.yft)

Texture Dictionaries (also known as TXD) (*ytd.)

Other file types such as .ycd and .ybn will not require any conversion. We're still finalising a release date, but please know that we're currently focused on completing the final few tasks required to release the tool. Expect a full announcement and comprehensive documentation the day it releases. Thank you, and stay tuned for more information!

It's believed that this framework could be a sort of practice run for a robust user-generated content-driven economy for GTA 6's version of Grand Theft Auto Online, allowing players to make their own creations similar to Roblox.