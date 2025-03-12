All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Rockstar offers mod tools for the first time with GTA V mod conversion utility

Rockstar Games announces an official mod conversion tool that will make older mods compatible with the new Grand Theft Auto V enhanced version on PC.

Rockstar offers mod tools for the first time with GTA V mod conversion utility
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rockstar's Cfx.re team is developing a utility to help modders convert old creations to the new GTA V enhanced edition. This tool supports various file formats and is part of Rockstar's strategy to collaborate with the modding community. A release date is pending, with full documentation to follow.

For the first time ever, Rockstar is rolling out software that will help modders.

Rockstar offers mod tools for the first time with GTA V mod conversion utility 21
2

Rockstar's Cfx.re team is rolling out a utility that will assist modders in converting old creations to the new GTA V enhanced edition. The news was announced on the forums, and the tool isn't ready just yet.

The new mod-friendly tools are part of Rockstar's approach of working with the modding community, a strategy which arguably started when the GTA-makeracquired the Cfx.re modding and GTA community group in 2023.

With the newly announced free GTAV PC Upgrade, custom assets currently used on FiveM and GTAV Legacy will not be natively compatible with GTAV Enhanced.

To assist the modding community in making their assets compatible with the new upgrade, we are working on a conversion tool which will support the following formats:

  • Dictionaries of multiple drawables (*.ydd)
  • Generic models, geometry, optional embedded textures and lights (*.ydr)
  • Complex fragmented skeletons/models used for pedestrians, vehicles, destructible objects, etc. (*.yft)
  • Texture Dictionaries (also known as TXD) (*ytd.)
  • Other file types such as .ycd and .ybn will not require any conversion.

We're still finalising a release date, but please know that we're currently focused on completing the final few tasks required to release the tool. Expect a full announcement and comprehensive documentation the day it releases.

Thank you, and stay tuned for more information!

It's believed that this framework could be a sort of practice run for a robust user-generated content-driven economy for GTA 6's version of Grand Theft Auto Online, allowing players to make their own creations similar to Roblox.

Photo of the ROCKSTAR GAMES Grand Theft Auto V Standard Playstation 5
Best Deals: ROCKSTAR GAMES Grand Theft Auto V Standard Playstation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$26.75 USD
- -
Buy
$48 CAD
- -
Buy
£16.04
- -
Buy
$26.75 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2025 at 1:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:forum.cfx.re

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles