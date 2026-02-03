Take-Two CEO on user-generated content: 'We see it as an interesting opportunity'

Analysts see user-generated content as a kind of new frontier for gaming, and Take-Two CEO shows more willingness to embrace UGC in unspecified ways.

Rockstar Games made history by introducing a paid user-generated economy into FiveM, the online roleplay mod, showing a phase shift in how players can engage with content in a highly specific way. This is the way of the future, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes UGC is another avenue to explore.

With Rockstar Games essentially opening an official paid mod storefront for FiveM, aka the cfx.re marketplace, it seems clear that more UGC could be on the way at Take-Two.

That certainly seems to be the case, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says that there is "more opportunity to come" from user-generated content in the future. How this will take shape remains to be seen, but reports indicate GTA 6 could have some sort of built-in UGC storefront similar to Roblox.

