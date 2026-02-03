Take-Two CEO on user-generated content: 'We see it as an interesting opportunity'

Rockstar Games made history by introducing a paid user-generated economy into FiveM, the online roleplay mod, showing a phase shift in how players can engage with content in a highly specific way. This is the way of the future, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes UGC is another avenue to explore.
With Rockstar Games essentially opening an official paid mod storefront for FiveM, aka the cfx.re marketplace, it seems clear that more UGC could be on the way at Take-Two.
That certainly seems to be the case, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says that there is "more opportunity to come" from user-generated content in the future. How this will take shape remains to be seen, but reports indicate GTA 6 could have some sort of built-in UGC storefront similar to Roblox.
During the company's recent Q3'26 earnings call, Zelnick said:
"I think that we have always welcomed for quite some time user-generated content. We have that in numerous parts of our business, of course we have the roleplaying business at Rockstar. We see this as an interesting and important development with more opportunity to come.
"At the end of the day, what we're known for here is our creators making the very best in entertainment. That's our job, and we think that never goes away as a driver of the business.
"At the same time, there are users who want to create and engage, and we want to create a home for them as well with tools that make that more viable and accessible.
"We feel that this will continue to be an opportunity for us."