GTA+ subscriptions are on the rise, here's what Take-Two thinks about the service

We take a look at management comments on the GTA+ subscription to see where the service could go next, and how it could link to Grand Theft Auto VI.

TL;DR: Take-Two is impressed with GTA+'s subscription growth and it's possible the service could tie into GTA 6's version of GTA Onilne.

Rockstar's premium subscription service could be a major part of GTA 6's online component at launch, and could offer some other unique benefits to users.

In 2022, Rockstar announced GTA Plus (GTA+), a new subscription service specifically made for Grand Theft Auto Online. The service expanded and Rockstar created its own Game Pass-like service, complete with a rotating lineup of classic games. It's pretty much the most affordable and convenient way to access older Rockstar games because practically half of their catalog is on the service.

The value proposition has worked pretty well. Take-Two Interactive has commented a number of times on the success of GTA+ but hasn't given us actual subscriber figures. One thing's for sure, though: More people are buying into Rockstar's premium GTA+ offering. It's working so well that Rockstar raised the price of the subscription from $5.99 to $7.99 in April 2024.

Here's a breakdown of everything Take-Two Interactive management has said about GTA+ over the quarters since launch to present. From what we see, GTA+ integration into GTA 6 in some fashion will be a top priority. It's likely that GTA+ would span both GTA V's version of GTA Online as well as GTA VI's version of GTA Online, assuming of course they are two different things (or that the previous gen version doesn't shut down or something).