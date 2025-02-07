GTA+ subscriptions are on the rise, here's what Take-Two thinks about the service

Rockstar's premium subscription service could be a major part of GTA 6's online component at launch, and could offer some other unique benefits to users.
In 2022, Rockstar announced GTA Plus (GTA+), a new subscription service specifically made for Grand Theft Auto Online. The service expanded and Rockstar created its own Game Pass-like service, complete with a rotating lineup of classic games. It's pretty much the most affordable and convenient way to access older Rockstar games because practically half of their catalog is on the service.
The value proposition has worked pretty well. Take-Two Interactive has commented a number of times on the success of GTA+ but hasn't given us actual subscriber figures. One thing's for sure, though: More people are buying into Rockstar's premium GTA+ offering. It's working so well that Rockstar raised the price of the subscription from $5.99 to $7.99 in April 2024.
Here's a breakdown of everything Take-Two Interactive management has said about GTA+ over the quarters since launch to present. From what we see, GTA+ integration into GTA 6 in some fashion will be a top priority. It's likely that GTA+ would span both GTA V's version of GTA Online as well as GTA VI's version of GTA Online, assuming of course they are two different things (or that the previous gen version doesn't shut down or something).
- Q4FY22 - Initial conversion has been above our expectations, which we believe bodes well for this to be an ongoing engagement driver over time.
- Q1FY23 - GTA+, the premium membership available exclusively on those consoles, has seen consistent growth since launch.
- Q2FY23 - In addition, Rockstar Games GTA+ subscription service continues to grow its members who enjoy a rotation of numerous exclusive in-game benefits, including vehicles, upgrades, and gear every month.
- Q1FY24 - GTA+, Rockstar's premium membership service for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, offered exclusive options for members to test drive and purchase an array of vehicles, and we are continuing to see strong growth in GTA+ adoption with each passing quarter.
- Q2FY24 - Our GTA+ membership program continues to grow, and we're deepening our relationships with our player communities through new offerings, which now include access to a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles. It's a learning experience, but it's also gratifying that GTA+ continues to grow and be more and more relevant to more and more consumers.
- Q3FY24 - In addition, Rockstar's membership program, GTA+ continues to grow rapidly, powered by enhanced benefits from members, including a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar titles.
- Q4FY24 - Rockstar's premium subscription service, GTA+ also continues to grow, with membership for the quarter almost doubling over the same period in the prior year as Rockstar continues to add valuable benefits to place.
- Q2FY25 - Momentum also continued within GTA+, as Rockstar grew its membership by 35% over last year and added the classic title Bully to the library of available games.
- Q3FY25 - Moreover, GTA+ continues to grow its reach with membership for the quarter increasing 10% year-over-year.