CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD says new Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D processors have similar gaming performance to 9800X3D

AMD says that its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will have similar gaming performance to 9800X3D: extra CPU cores won't help for gaming.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will offer gaming performance similar to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, with additional cores benefiting tasks requiring more CPU power. The 9950X3D features 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.5GHz.

AMD has said that its upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors will have gaming performance similar to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, with the additional cores not helping out in games that much.

Martijn Boonstra, AMD's Product and Business Development Manager, told VideoGamer: "New chips will provide similar overall gaming performance to the 9800X3D. There will be some games that perform a bit better (if the game engine utilizes more cores and threads), and some games will perform a little worse (if the game engine favors a 1CCD configuration), but on the whole, the experience is comparable".

He continued, adding: "Ryzen 9000X3D Series desktop processors are perfect for gamers and content creators alike. Whether you are already on the AM5 platform, on AM4 or another platform, these products are sure to impress".

If you're working on tasks that require more CPU cores, then the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D will be a better choice over the 9800X3D, while having fantastic gaming performance that won't have you wondering if you should've gone with the 9800X3D. 3D V-Cache favors gaming more anyway, but professional and content creation workloads will favor the higher core and thread count on the 9950X3D and 9900X3D.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D will feature a whopping 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz, while the 9900X3D will have 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.5GHz. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D has 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.2GHz, all with 3D V-Cache (X3D) of course.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videogamer.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

