CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D rumored to retail at $699, 9900X3D at $599 on Newegg

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D listed on Newegg for $699 and Ryzen 9 9900X3D for $599, new high-end Ryzen 9000X3D processors should launch in March.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D rumored to retail at $699, 9900X3D at $599 on Newegg
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are listed on Newegg at $699 and $599, respectively. The 9950X3D features 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 170W TDP, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a 120W TDP. Both are expected to launch by March 2025.

AMD's highest-end Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors have been spotted in early listings on Newegg, priced at $699 for the 9950X3D and $599 for the 9900X3D.

In a new post on X by leaker @momomo_us we're learning that the pre-listings on major US retailers including Amazon and Newegg tease fresh pricing. Amazon listings aren't ready right now, but early Newegg listings have the Ryzen 9 9950X3D priced at $699, and the 9900X3D at $599.

AMD already has its Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the market, kicking ass and taking names where it is released, beating out most processors, and absolutely dominating anything Intel has to offer. The 9800X3D has 8 cores and 16 threads, but the new 9900X3D moves up to 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.5GHz, and the flagship 9950X3D sports 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz.

The big difference between the upcoming 9900X3D and 9950X3D comes in CPU cores and threads, total cache, and TDP. The 9900X3D has 12C/24T with 140MB cache and a 120W TDP, while the 9950X3D has 16C/32T with 144MB cache and a higher 170W TDP.

We should expect gaming performance to fall around the levels we see out of the 9800X3D, but the 9900X3D and 9950X3D will cater to different consumers that are seeking more cores and threads than the 9800X3D has to offer. Leaks suggest we'll see a March 2025 release, so we've only got a few more weeks to wait.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

