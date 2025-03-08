All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Overclockers UK sold 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series, says the 'demand is crazy'

Overclockers UK is selling AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series cards like hotcakes: RDNA 4 'demand is crazy' and that AMD has a 'monster on their hands'.

Overclockers UK sold 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series, says the 'demand is crazy'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Overclockers UK sold over 5000 units of AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs on launch day, saying "demand is crazy" for RDNA 4 and that AMD has a "monster on its hands".

Overclockers UK is one of the biggest IT retailers in the UK, with the company selling over 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs on launch, and that AMD has a "monster on its hands" as RDNA 4 demand is "crazy'.

Overclockers UK sold 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series, says the 'demand is crazy' 403
4

In a new post on the Overclockers UK forums, staff member "Gibbo" said that the company had sold 5000 units on the day RDNA 4 launched, but in a follow-up post, we see that "demand is crazy" for the new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs. In previous leaks from Moore's Law is Dead, we heard that RDNA 4 supply was 3x the COMBINED supply of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series, and 3-10x more RDNA 4 stock than there is RTX 5080 stock.

Gibbo said: "That is why I dropped the hint here, because you guys literally have around five minutes before the traffic swoops in and starts buying them all up. We do have several deliveries due today and next week, so we might have more available later. We have sold around 5000 units now, warehouse is working very hard to get them all shipped out today".

Overclockers UK sold 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series, says the 'demand is crazy' 404
4

In a follow-up post, Gibbo writes: "If you can setup PayPal to not authorize like some people have, then in theory that should be very quick. The biggest issue we see is Amazon can glitch and finance takes a long time. At one point yesterday we were selling 100+ cards of one SKU every 15s, hence the authenticating process would slow the transaction and thus the stock was sold out. AMD have a monster on their hands, a good situation for them but demand is crazy, even the OC cards sell out in minutes".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$539.88 USD
$545 USD $583.95 USD
Buy
-
$562.99 USD $479.99 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $689 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD -
Buy
£478.99
£514 £520.26
Buy
$539.88 USD
$545 USD $583.95 USD
Buy
$919 AUD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2025 at 7:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles