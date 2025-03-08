Overclockers UK sold 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series, says the 'demand is crazy'

TL;DR: Overclockers UK sold over 5000 units of AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs on launch day, saying "demand is crazy" for RDNA 4 and that AMD has a "monster on its hands". Overclockers UK sold over 5000 units of AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs on launch day, saying "demand is crazy" for RDNA 4 and that AMD has a "monster on its hands".

Overclockers UK is one of the biggest IT retailers in the UK, with the company selling over 5000 units of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs on launch, and that AMD has a "monster on its hands" as RDNA 4 demand is "crazy'.

In a new post on the Overclockers UK forums, staff member "Gibbo" said that the company had sold 5000 units on the day RDNA 4 launched, but in a follow-up post, we see that "demand is crazy" for the new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs. In previous leaks from Moore's Law is Dead, we heard that RDNA 4 supply was 3x the COMBINED supply of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series, and 3-10x more RDNA 4 stock than there is RTX 5080 stock.

Gibbo said: "That is why I dropped the hint here, because you guys literally have around five minutes before the traffic swoops in and starts buying them all up. We do have several deliveries due today and next week, so we might have more available later. We have sold around 5000 units now, warehouse is working very hard to get them all shipped out today".

In a follow-up post, Gibbo writes: "If you can setup PayPal to not authorize like some people have, then in theory that should be very quick. The biggest issue we see is Amazon can glitch and finance takes a long time. At one point yesterday we were selling 100+ cards of one SKU every 15s, hence the authenticating process would slow the transaction and thus the stock was sold out. AMD have a monster on their hands, a good situation for them but demand is crazy, even the OC cards sell out in minutes".