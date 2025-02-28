AMD Radeon RX 9070 series supply leak: 3-10x more stock of RDNA 4 than the RTX 5080

TL;DR: AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards are expected to have significantly higher stock levels compared to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. Reports suggest RDNA 4 shipments could be 3-10 times more than RTX 5080. Despite this, demand may still outpace supply, leading to quick sellouts. NVIDIA's RTX 5070 and 5080 models face severe supply issues, with limited availability and high prices AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards are expected to have significantly higher stock levels compared to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. Reports suggest RDNA 4 shipments could be 3-10 times more than RTX 5080. Despite this, demand may still outpace supply, leading to quick sellouts. NVIDIA's RTX 5070 and 5080 models face severe supply issues, with limited availability and high prices

AMD has just announced its new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, and while we know the horrors of trying to find one of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs... it seems RDNA 4 will have significantly higher stock levels.

In a new video posted by leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that "supply is going to be significantly higher for RDNA 4 than it is what from what we've seen with Blackwell expect 3-10x the shipments of RDNA 4 cards compared to something like an RTX 5080"

"Now, to be clear about that though: it's more or less a standard launch maybe slightly above average overall I would say it's just that when I say 3 -10x more cards than the 5080 at launch... Blackwell was just that low volume of a launch it was basically entirely fake. I would roughly summarize the quantity for the 9070 series actually as around what the 7800 XT at launch which was a lot a lot of people were able to get one on launch day for an hour or so online".

MLID continues: "I'm also told by another source this is like around what double what the 4070 SUPER had at launch which was easy to get although that card sold pretty badly the first week it came out so overall though I would say that's good that is good supply but because Blackwell is basically unobtainable I do not believe it is remotely enough supply to support the market and because of that I think it is going to sell out very quickly".

The leaker dives deep into RDNA 4 + Blackwell GPU supply issues: "In fact, on the NVIDIA end of the supply situation I'm consistently hearing terrible things about the RTX 5070 the supply sounds like absolute garbage believe it or not I was hoping speculating not leaking speculating for some sort of 5070 flood but I don't think that's going to happen next week I'm talking to people in warehouses that still have not received a single 5070 for distribution to retailers like Amazon and Best Buy".

"So I think it's going to be RTX 5070 TI supply at launch at best and that was worse than the 580 so do not expect the RTX 5070 to help anything uh and in fact I even hear that those will cost like $650 on average at best so again well above MSRP worse yet though on the NVIDIA end of the spectrum is in terms of NVIDIA increasing Supply in the future I was told not to expect anything but overpriced models of the 5080 in a couple months".

"When I say an increase in like 5080 supply I mean like 10 to 30% from the garbage we had at launch so it's not like they're doubling... tripling... quadrupling supply of the 5080, there will be more they will be grossly overpriced models and they I don't even know if people will notice the increase in 5080 supply because you know multiplying 0 by 10 or even or by 1.3 in this case is still zero. Additionally, this isn't 100% consistent this third point I want to get to here you know first I told you about the supply of the 9070 series then I just told you about the supply of Blackwell which is bad".