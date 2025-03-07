AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs are the top 9 out of 10 best-selling products on Amazon

TL;DR: AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards dominate Amazon's best-seller list, occupying 9 of the top 10 spots, signaling strong competition against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. Limited availability of NVIDIA cards and AMD's substantial stock contribute to this trend, indicating a shift in the GPU market dynamics. AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards dominate Amazon's best-seller list, occupying 9 of the top 10 spots, signaling strong competition against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. Limited availability of NVIDIA cards and AMD's substantial stock contribute to this trend, indicating a shift in the GPU market dynamics.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards make up the top 9 out of 10 best-selling products on Amazon right now... quite possibly the best news that Team Radeon could hope for against juggernaut NVIDIA and its fleet of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. You can check out the top 10 best-selling products on Amazon right here.

In a new post from AMD's senior director of consumer marketing, Sasa Marinkovic, on X we're learning that AMD Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs take up 9 out of the 10 spots in the best-selling products on Amazon right now. In a follow-up post on X, he shared another post that points to the fact that AMD Radeon has the top 13 spots on Amazon for the best-selling GPUs, with the post continuing: "never seen this. Insane. Hopefully a sign that competition is coming back to GPUs".

PC gamers can't find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and even if they do, they've got to have (major) worries of missing ROPs and needing to be weeks (or months) without their shiny new expensive GPU. A reply to @PCBuilderJason on X explains: "there is literally zero inventory of NVIDIA cards. It pretty well explains it. They shut off 40 series and put low effort into 50 series. Think I saw consumer GPU sales were 4% of their revenue. They give zero fucks" which sums it up well.