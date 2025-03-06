AMD Radeon RX 9070 launch supply leak: RDNA 4 has 3x the COMBINED launch supply of Blackwell

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs are here, with one major US retailer having 27 x the RTX 5070 launch supply of Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs ready to go.
In a new post from leaker Moore's Law is Dead who has spoken to numerous US retailer sources, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT has a rather healthy supply compared to NVIDIA's just-launched GeForce RTX 5070. One particular retailer said that compared to the RX 9070 XT, they have 8 x 5080, 10 x 5070 Ti, 14 x 5090, and 27 x 5070 launch supply.
This means if you add up the entire fleet of RTX 50 series GPU launch supply, AMD has beaten that with a combined factor of 3x for RDNA 4 cards. Not only that, but this source also said they were told that they should expect shipments of new RDNA 4 cards every week for months that's "equal to 5080 launch supply".
Here's what MLID's sources had to say about the RX 9070 XT and RTX 5070 launch supply:
- Source 1: I [Major Online Retailer] checked in the system today (3/5/25) - compared to the RX 9070 XT, we will have 8 x 5080, 10 x 5070 TI, 14 x 5090, and ~27 x 5070 launch supply! Yes, that means if you add up all RTX 5000 launch supply - AMD beats all of them combined by a factor of 3!! Furthermore, we're also told that we should expect shipments every week for months that's equal to 5080 launch supply! The only bad news is that it seems like only 20-30% of the launch supply will be MSRP...
- Source 2: We [Major US Retailer] have ample RX 9000 series supply for tomorrow, and meanwhile we didn't get a single RTX 5070 at our location. Oh, and btw I was told that AIBs have been briefed on a potential "Ultimate Navi 48" SKU that could launch Q2, and aims to be solidly between the 5070 Ti and 5080.
- Source 3: At our location [US Retailer] we will have 2-3 5080s launch day for RX 9000, but unfortunately only 20% of that supply will be at MSRP, and to make matters worse - the MSRP models are getting that 1-Week temporary rebate. So, expect a decent number of cards at MSRP, yes, but then expect even more to be priced MUCH higher. Oh, and another thing that's silly - AMD is telling AIBs to request that retailers take pictures of MSRP models in stores so they can share them from us on Twitter!
- Source 4: After one week, definitely expect the base price of the RX 9070 XT to be ~$670, and easily get up to $750. However, yes - we will have 10x the supply of the RTX 5080 launch... so at least there's that...