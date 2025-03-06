AMD Radeon RX 9070 launch supply leak: RDNA 4 has 3x the COMBINED launch supply of Blackwell

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT and GeForce RTX 5070 launch supply: RDNA 4 has 3x as many GPUs as the entire combined Blackwell allocation at some US retailers.

TL;DR: AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs have significantly more stock than NVIDIA's RTX 5070, with one retailer having 27 times the supply. Overall, AMD's launch supply is three times that of the entire RTX 50 series. AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs have significantly more stock than NVIDIA's RTX 5070, with one retailer having 27 times the supply. Overall, AMD's launch supply is three times that of the entire RTX 50 series.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs are here, with one major US retailer having 27 x the RTX 5070 launch supply of Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs ready to go.

In a new post from leaker Moore's Law is Dead who has spoken to numerous US retailer sources, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT has a rather healthy supply compared to NVIDIA's just-launched GeForce RTX 5070. One particular retailer said that compared to the RX 9070 XT, they have 8 x 5080, 10 x 5070 Ti, 14 x 5090, and 27 x 5070 launch supply.

This means if you add up the entire fleet of RTX 50 series GPU launch supply, AMD has beaten that with a combined factor of 3x for RDNA 4 cards. Not only that, but this source also said they were told that they should expect shipments of new RDNA 4 cards every week for months that's "equal to 5080 launch supply".

Here's what MLID's sources had to say about the RX 9070 XT and RTX 5070 launch supply: