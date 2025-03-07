Rumor: Get ready for NVIDIA RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti reveal next week, with GPUs on sale mid-April

Report claims the RTX 5060 models - three of them - are due to be revealed in a week, and another leak reckons it'll be slightly later on March 17.

NVIDIA is on the verge of revealing its next Blackwell models, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060, or that's the word from the rumor mill.

VideoCardz has tapped its sources to discover that NVIDIA has informed its graphics card making partners that it's planning to announce its RTX 5060 models next week.

As per the above post on X from another leaker, MEGAsizeGPU, the RTX 5060 range is going to be revealed in 10 days, which would seemingly suggest the beginning of the following week - but at any rate, a mid-March announcement is seemingly on the horizon.

NVIDIA is supposedly set to reveal the base RTX 5060 (8GB), and two flavors of the RTX 5060 Ti, 8GB and 16GB models (as has been rumored for a long time now).

VideoCardz notes that NVIDIA hasn't specified a release date yet, but according to MEGAsizeGPU, it's going to be a month after the reveal, so mid-April.

Doesn't NVIDIA have enough on its plate trying to get stock of existing Blackwell GPUs out there? Well, yes, that's very true, but the RTX 5060 models are likely to use a different, lower-tier chip, GB206, which Team Green might have built up a bit of inventory around. Well, presumably that's the case, if the plan of kicking off the RTX 5060 really is going ahead as outlined.

Also, there's a possibility that the RTX 5060 Ti could use a cut-down GB205, and that would mean NVIDIA could repurpose chips that didn't make the grade for the RTX 5070.

Or NVIDIA might just be running with another weak supply launch as it knows that AMD has RX 9060 graphics cards inbound for Q2, so it needs to get something out there to save GPU face, as it were.

Hopefully that's not the case, but there's also some good news from MEGAsizeGPU further on in the thread of that post on X.

Someone questions the leaker about a previous rumor claiming that RTX 5090 chips are going to be much more plentiful in the near future, and whether that still holds true - and if we might see a lot more stock of Blackwell GPUs by the end of March.

As you can see, MEGAsizeGPU replies to say yes, so hopefully - seasoning applied - those looking to buy an RTX 5090, and perhaps other RTX 5000 graphics cards, could have more opportunity - or indeed, an opportunity - before too long.

Still, other rumors are seeming to suggest AMD is going to have the upper hand when restocking RDNA 4 GPUs, compared to NVIDIA's Blackwell models, in the near future.