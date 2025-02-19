NVIDIA RTX 5050 GPU rumored to be in HP's incoming Victus 15 laptop, alongside RTX 5060 option

More speculation has emerged suggesting that NVIDIA will indeed offer an RTX 5050 mobile graphics card, but we're still doubtful about a desktop variant.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5050 and 5060 mobile GPUs are purportedly set to be used in HP's upcoming Victus 15 laptops, according to a new report based on leaked material from the laptop maker. There's a fair weight of speculation behind the mobile RTX 5050 at this point, but the desktop version of this GPU seems much more unlikely. NVIDIA's RTX 5050 and 5060 mobile GPUs are purportedly set to be used in HP's upcoming Victus 15 laptops, according to a new report based on leaked material from the laptop maker. There's a fair weight of speculation behind the mobile RTX 5050 at this point, but the desktop version of this GPU seems much more unlikely.

NVIDIA's RTX 5050 graphics card has again been mentioned on the grapevine, and once again it's the laptop version that's in the rumor spotlight.

2

An HP Victus 15 laptop (Image Credit: HP)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

VideoCardz has got hold of a list of specs for incoming laptops from HP - the Victus 15 series - which mentions the next-gen GPUs from NVIDIA which will be used in these portables.

Both the RTX 5060 and 5050 are present here, therefore theoretically confirming that these mobile GPUs are indeed real.

Popular Popular Now: Former Sony exec comments on PlayStation 6 release date

Of course, take that with some skepticism, but it has long been rumored that NVIDIA will go all the way down to the RTX 5050 tier with Blackwell notebook GPUs - and this was the case with the last Lovelace generation, too.

That said, neither the RTX 5060 or 5050 - mobile or desktop - have been officially announced by NVIDIA yet.

Indeed, laptops with Blackwell GPUs aren't on sale yet, either, but they are close at hand now. Notebooks packing the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti graphics cards are going live with pre-orders next week, on February 25, with availability happening in March. Laptops with the RTX 5070 aren't going to arrive until April, though.

Given that, the rumored RTX 5060 or 5050 mobile versions will likely be a way off further down the line, considering they haven't even been officially revealed yet.

As for the desktop RTX 5050, that possibility is still one that we've caught the occasional whisper about from the rumor mill, but we remain doubtful that it'll actually happen. In short, laptop RTX 5050: quite possibly yes - but desktop RTX 5050: probably not.

In the bigger picture, low-end discrete mobile GPUs are going to be struggling harder to justify their existence compared to some of the super-beefy APUs with fast integrated graphics we've seen, such as AMD's Strix Halo. Although as ever, where price is pitched with any given performance level for a gaming laptop will be crucial.