Minecraft Dungeons sequel leak reveals release window target and codename

Minecraft Dungeons was released in 2020, and since then, it has moved more than 25 million copies, which is a pretty good indicator that a sequel would be in consideration by the developers Mojang.
While there hasn't been anything official about a Minecraft Dungeons sequel, a new leak from reliable Marvel Rivals insider, XoX_LEAK states a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons has been in development for two years under the codename "Project Spicewood". Additionally, the leaker wrote in a recent X post that Mojang is targeting the release to be sometime in Q2 2026. Moreover, the leaker states the sequel will have a variety of main areas and points of interest for players to explore, with some of the names being: Honeycomb Fields, Desert, and Forest.
Within Honeycomb Fields player can expect the following POIs: Undermill, Farm, Island, Lake, Fields, and Forest. Within Desert: Cliff, Fortress, Mountain, Village, and Icelagoon. Within Forest: Deep dark entrance, Outpost entrance, Witchzone, and Shady Forest Town. Giving the post some more credibility was seemingly some leaked images. One of some gameplay and the other some artwork.
It should be noted that leaks such as these should be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism as Mojang hasn't confirmed anything regarding a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons.
