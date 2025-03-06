All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Minecraft Dungeons sequel leak reveals release window target and codename

A leak from a reliable source has teased a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons is coming, and that it has been in development for more than two years.

Minecraft Dungeons sequel leak reveals release window target and codename
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: A reliable Marvel Rivals leaker has leaked that a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons has been in development for over two years.

Minecraft Dungeons was released in 2020, and since then, it has moved more than 25 million copies, which is a pretty good indicator that a sequel would be in consideration by the developers Mojang.

While there hasn't been anything official about a Minecraft Dungeons sequel, a new leak from reliable Marvel Rivals insider, XoX_LEAK states a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons has been in development for two years under the codename "Project Spicewood". Additionally, the leaker wrote in a recent X post that Mojang is targeting the release to be sometime in Q2 2026. Moreover, the leaker states the sequel will have a variety of main areas and points of interest for players to explore, with some of the names being: Honeycomb Fields, Desert, and Forest.

Within Honeycomb Fields player can expect the following POIs: Undermill, Farm, Island, Lake, Fields, and Forest. Within Desert: Cliff, Fortress, Mountain, Village, and Icelagoon. Within Forest: Deep dark entrance, Outpost entrance, Witchzone, and Shady Forest Town. Giving the post some more credibility was seemingly some leaked images. One of some gameplay and the other some artwork.

Minecraft Dungeons sequel leak reveals release window target and codename 6515516
3
Minecraft Dungeons sequel leak reveals release window target and codename 651165165
3

It should be noted that leaks such as these should be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism as Mojang hasn't confirmed anything regarding a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$46 USD
- -
Buy
$71.71 CAD
- -
Buy
$67.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$46 USD
- -
Buy
$46 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2025 at 6:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:thegamer.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles